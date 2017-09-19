banner20

Brandon Man Charged With DUI

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 7 minutes ago

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon man is accused of driving erratically while drunk.

It happened around 11:05pm Monday in the 1000-block of Brandon’s 18th Street.

Brandon police stopped the vehicle and gave the man a roadside screening test.

He failed.

The accused was arrested and transported to the Brandon Police Service where he failed two breathalyzers.

A 23-year-old has been charged with Impaired Driving and Drive Over 80 mg%.

He was detained overnight and will appear in court sometime on Tuesday.

No other information is available at this time.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

