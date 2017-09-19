Brandon Man Charged With DUI
BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon man is accused of driving erratically while drunk.
It happened around 11:05pm Monday in the 1000-block of Brandon’s 18th Street.
Brandon police stopped the vehicle and gave the man a roadside screening test.
He failed.
The accused was arrested and transported to the Brandon Police Service where he failed two breathalyzers.
A 23-year-old has been charged with Impaired Driving and Drive Over 80 mg%.
He was detained overnight and will appear in court sometime on Tuesday.
No other information is available at this time.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File