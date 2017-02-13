Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Brandon Man Charged After Disconnected 911 Call

Andrew McCrea
Posted: February 13th at 5:00pm brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon man faces charges after police heard a woman screaming on a 911 call that was disconnected.

It happened Sunday morning in the 1000-block of 9th Street in Brandon.

Police say an argument between a couple escalated to the man strangling the victim briefly.

She was not physically injured and didn’t require treatment.

The 31-year-old man also had court orders to stay away from the home, the victim, and alcohol.

He’s now been charged with assault and three counts of breach of recognizance.

The suspect was detained overnight at the Brandon Correctional Centre.

He had a preliminary hearing in court on Monday morning.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Google Street View

