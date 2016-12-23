Brandon Man Charged For Confining Ex-Girlfriend

BRANDON, MB — A 30-year-old Brandon man is facing a slew of charges after confining his ex-girlfriend for seven hours.

At 2:15pm Wednesday, a woman called police and said her ex-boyfriend locked her in a room at her home on Franklin Street.

She alleges he choked and sexually assaulted her. There was also damage to property inside the home.

Officers arrived to discover the suspect allegedly stole the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene.

They searched several locations for him, but only found the vehicle abandoned on 27th Street.

Police caught up with the man later Wednesday afternoon and arrested him.

He’s been charged with Sexual Assault, Assault, Theft over $5000, Forcible Confinement, and Mischief to Property.

The suspect had a preliminary hearing Thursday morning. He remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News