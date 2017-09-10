Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Brandon Man Assaults Common-Law Spouse

Andrew McCrea
Posted: September 10th at 11:30am brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon man is facing a slew of charges after beating his common-law spouse.

It happened around 12:20am Saturday at a home in Brandon’s downtown.

Officers investigated and determined an assault did take place.

Brandon police did not disclose if the spouse was male or female, or if he or she sustained any injuries.

They also identified the suspect as being a wanted man for failing to appear in court as a witness.

He had previous court orders to abstain from alcohol, but he was drunk when police arrived.

The accused was arrested and detained overnight at the Brandon Correctional Centre.

He has been charged with Domestic Assault and Breach of Undertaking.

The man appeared at a hearing in court Saturday and remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
