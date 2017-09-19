banner20

Brandon Man Busted Trafficking Meth

Andrew McCrea
Posted: September 19th, 2017 at 6:30pm brandon

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon man is facing charges for allegedly trafficking meth.

It happened Monday afternoon in the 2400-block of Ottawa Avenue.

The accused was searched and police recovered a small amount of meth along with drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Brandon police also found a shotgun shell on the man despite court orders banning him from possessing weapons or ammunition.

A 41-year-old man was charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Methamphetamine and Possess Ammunition contrary to a Prohibition Order.

He was released on a promise to appear in court in November.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

