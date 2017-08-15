banner20

Brandon Man Blows 3+ Times Legal BAC Limit

Andrew McCrea
Posted: August 15th at 5:30pm brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — An elderly Brandon man is facing charges for driving while extremely intoxicated.

It happened around 2:20pm Monday afternoon in the 900-block of Lorne Avenue.

Brandon police conducted a traffic stop and received multiple readings in excess of three times the legal limit.

The 64-year-old was charged with Impaired Driving and Drive Over 80 mg%.

He was detained at the drunk tank at the Brandon Correctional Centre.

Police released him on a promise to appear Tuesday after he sobered up.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Brandon Driver Blows Twice The Legal BAC Limit
Two Drunk Drivers Busted In Brandon
DUI Charge For Manitoba Man On Lawn Mower
Drunk Brandon Man Assaults A Mother With Child

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.