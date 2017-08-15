Brandon Man Blows 3+ Times Legal BAC Limit
BRANDON, MB. — An elderly Brandon man is facing charges for driving while extremely intoxicated.
It happened around 2:20pm Monday afternoon in the 900-block of Lorne Avenue.
Brandon police conducted a traffic stop and received multiple readings in excess of three times the legal limit.
The 64-year-old was charged with Impaired Driving and Drive Over 80 mg%.
He was detained at the drunk tank at the Brandon Correctional Centre.
Police released him on a promise to appear Tuesday after he sobered up.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File