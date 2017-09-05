banner20

Brandon Man Behind Bars After Breaking Man’s Nose

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 1 minute ago

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon man is facing charges for breaking the nose of someone he knows.

It happened Monday evening in the 700-block of Rosser Avenue.

The victim, another man, called police after allegedly being attacked by the suspect.

He was rushed to hospital where he received medical attention before being released.

The 29-year-old accused was located by Brandon police a short time later.

He has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Harm and Breach of a Recognizance.

The suspect was detained at the Brandon Correctional Centre overnight ahead of a court hearing Tuesday.

He remains behind bars.

