Brandon Man Beats Girlfriend’s Teen Kids

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon man is facing charges for beating up his girlfriend’s teenage children.

It allegedly happened around 9:30pm Wednesday at a home in Brandon’s south end.

Police say the three became involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical.

The accused assaulted the children, who are under the age of majority.

Both received minor injuries in the attack.

A 32-year-old man was arrested and detained in the drunk tank at Brandon Correctional Centre.

He has been charged with two counts of Assault.

The accused was released once sober on a promise to appear in court in July.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File