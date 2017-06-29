Brandon Man Beats Girlfriend’s Teen Kids
BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon man is facing charges for beating up his girlfriend’s teenage children.
It allegedly happened around 9:30pm Wednesday at a home in Brandon’s south end.
Police say the three became involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical.
The accused assaulted the children, who are under the age of majority.
Both received minor injuries in the attack.
A 32-year-old man was arrested and detained in the drunk tank at Brandon Correctional Centre.
He has been charged with two counts of Assault.
The accused was released once sober on a promise to appear in court in July.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File