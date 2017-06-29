banner20

Brandon Man Beats Girlfriend’s Teen Kids

Brandon Police
Andrew McCrea
Posted: June 29th at 7:00pm Featured, NEWS

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon man is facing charges for beating up his girlfriend’s teenage children.

It allegedly happened around 9:30pm Wednesday at a home in Brandon’s south end.

Police say the three became involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical.

The accused assaulted the children, who are under the age of majority.

Both received minor injuries in the attack.

A 32-year-old man was arrested and detained in the drunk tank at Brandon Correctional Centre.

He has been charged with two counts of Assault.

The accused was released once sober on a promise to appear in court in July.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Brandon Woman In Hospital After Boyfriend Breaks In
Morden Man Wouldn’t Let Girlfriend Move Out
Brandon Man Strangles Girlfriend With Phone Cord
Brandon man assaults girlfriend, flees police

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.