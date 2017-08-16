Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Brandon Man Arrested For Punching Girlfriend

BRANDON, MB – A 22-year-old Brandon is facing charges after punching his girlfriend in the face.

She had shown up to his place to apologize after an argument. While she was at the door, he punched her in the face.

The woman contacted police and they arrested the man at his residence.

He has been charged with Domestic Assault and was released to attend court in September.

The victim did not need medical attention, though she did have swelling and bruising to her face as a result of the assault.

