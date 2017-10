BRANDON, MB – A 36-year-old Brandon man was arrested for meth possession.

Around 2:32 am in the morning, Brandon Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1200 Block of 9th Street.

The driver was found to be in possession of a small amount of meth.

He was arrested, and lodged at Brandon Correctional Centre, and released in the morning.

He will attend court in November.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News