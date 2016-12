BRANDON, MB — A 22-year-old man is facing drug and weapon charges in Brandon.

The suspect, who was no fixed address, was apprehended by police on a warrant Tuesday.

A woman in a home near the 300-block of 10th Street called officers to remove the man.

Police watched the man as he fled the scene and tried to scale a fence in the 300-block of 6th Street.

The man had a preliminary hearing Wednesday and remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News