Brandon Man Arrested After Court No-Show

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon man is facing charges after police stopped him while on a drunken stroll.

It happened just before 3:00am Monday in the 1700-block of Princess Avenue.

The man had an unendorsed arrest warrant for failing to show up at a court date.

He was searched and Brandon police recovered a small amount of cocaine and a large amount of cash worth $1,440.

Investigators say the man had court orders not to take drugs but he was high.

The 22-year-old suspect has been charged with Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Proceeds of Crime, Breach of Undertaking, and Fail to Attend Court.

He will appear in court at a preliminary hearing Monday.

The accused remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File