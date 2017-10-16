Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Brandon Man Arrested After Court No-Show

Andrew McCrea
Posted: October 16th, 2017 at 6:30pm brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon man is facing charges after police stopped him while on a drunken stroll.

It happened just before 3:00am Monday in the 1700-block of Princess Avenue.

The man had an unendorsed arrest warrant for failing to show up at a court date.

He was searched and Brandon police recovered a small amount of cocaine and a large amount of cash worth $1,440.

Investigators say the man had court orders not to take drugs but he was high.

The 22-year-old suspect has been charged with Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Proceeds of Crime, Breach of Undertaking, and Fail to Attend Court.

He will appear in court at a preliminary hearing Monday.

The accused remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Brandon Police Bulletins
Brandon Police Bulletins
Brandon Police Bulletins – December 11
Brandon Man Arrested For Meth Possession

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.