Brandon Man Arrested For Banned Banging

Spencer Fernando
Posted: July 23rd at 2:00pm brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS

BRANDON, MB – Around 5:10 am on Saturday, Brandon Police received a call from a woman in the 100 block of 24th St. saying her ex-boyfriend was banging on her windows and doors.

When police arrived the man had fled, but they caught him a few hours later.

The 35-year-old Brandon man was charged with breaching his probation order – which included conditions banning him from contacting his ex-girlfriend, or visiting her residence.

The man was released and will appear in Brandon court in August.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
