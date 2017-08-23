banner20

Brandon Man Arrested For Assaulting Girlfriend

Brandon Police Bulletins
Spencer Fernando
BRANDON, MB – A 50-year-old Brandon man is facing charges after he assaulted his girlfriend.

It happened around 8:50 a.m. in the 400 Block of Russell Street.

Police went to a residence after reports of a disturbance. After talking to a man and woman they discovered that the man – who is the woman’s ex-common law husband – had pushed and shoved the victim.

He was arrested for Domestic Assault and released to attend court in September.

The victim was not physically injured.

