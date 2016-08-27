banner20
Brandon man, 53, facing child porn charges

Brandon man, 53, facing child porn charges

Posted on Sat, August 27, 2016 at 2:30pm by in Featured, NEWS, Uncategorized with No Comments on Brandon man, 53, facing child porn charges

BRANDON — A 53-year-old man has been swept up on child pornography charges.

The suspect was identified through an investigation that started back in May.

Brandon police seized his computer and conducted a forensic exam on it.

The man is now facing a charge of possessing child pornography.

He was arrested and released on a promise to appear at a later court date.

The accused has also been given strict conditions ahead of his trial.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca

Related Posts

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea
Authored by: Andrew McCrea

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *