Brandon man, 53, facing child porn charges

BRANDON — A 53-year-old man has been swept up on child pornography charges.

The suspect was identified through an investigation that started back in May.

Brandon police seized his computer and conducted a forensic exam on it.

The man is now facing a charge of possessing child pornography.

He was arrested and released on a promise to appear at a later court date.

The accused has also been given strict conditions ahead of his trial.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca