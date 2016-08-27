Brandon man, 53, facing child porn charges
BRANDON — A 53-year-old man has been swept up on child pornography charges.
The suspect was identified through an investigation that started back in May.
Brandon police seized his computer and conducted a forensic exam on it.
The man is now facing a charge of possessing child pornography.
He was arrested and released on a promise to appear at a later court date.
The accused has also been given strict conditions ahead of his trial.
—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca