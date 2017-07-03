Brandon Inmate Sexually Assaulted

BRANDON, MB. — Two Brandon inmates are facing fresh charges in prison.

The pair allegedly sexually assaulted a fellow inmate.

It happened just before 9:00pm Sunday at the Brandon Correctional Centre.

Police arrested a 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old man.

Both are charged with Sexual Assault.

The pair will appear in court Monday morning.

No other details are available at this time, but MyToba News will provide updates as we receive them.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File