Brandon Holding Open House On City Expansion

BRANDON, MB – The City of Brandon will be holding an open house to discuss growing Brandon to the south.

The City has initiated a proposal earlier this year on behalf of a landowner to bring a 170-acre parcel of land within the RM of Cornwallis into the City boundaries.

The land is intended to be used for retail and residential development to serve Brandon’s south end.

An open house was held in May of 2017, and an online survey brought feedback, including worries about managing drainage, preserving water quality, groundwater levels, and road and infrastructure improvements.

As a result, the City is holding a public open house Wednesday, August 9th, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. within the Brandon Design Studio space of the City of Brandon Cultural Resource Centre at the A.R. McDiarmid Civic Complex, 638 Princess Avenue.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News