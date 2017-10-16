Brandon Gets 2019 The Brier!

WINNIPEG, MB – Congratulations to Brandon! The city and Westman Communications Group Place will play host to the Tim Hortons Brier in March of 2019.

This will be the first time Brandon has hosted the Canadian men’s curling championship since 1982.

The head of Curling Canada Resby Coutts says the city has a proud tradition of playing host to first-class championship events both on and off the ice.

Next year’s Brier will be held in Regina in March.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File