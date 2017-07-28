Brandon Fraudster Had 30+ IDs

BRANDON, MB. — A 29-year-old from Brandon is a woman of many names.

Brandon police took her into custody just after 8:30pm Thursday.

She allegedly provided a fake name and a fraudulent photo ID.

Police searched her and recovered more than 30 other fake IDs.

When they finally identified the accused, officers discovered she was wanted in a separate fraud investigation.

The woman is facing a slew of fraud related charges, including possession of stolen property and public mischief.

She was detained at the Brandon Correctional Centre overnight ahead of a preliminary hearing Friday morning.

The accused remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File