Brandon Fraudster Had 30+ IDs
BRANDON, MB. — A 29-year-old from Brandon is a woman of many names.
Brandon police took her into custody just after 8:30pm Thursday.
She allegedly provided a fake name and a fraudulent photo ID.
Police searched her and recovered more than 30 other fake IDs.
When they finally identified the accused, officers discovered she was wanted in a separate fraud investigation.
The woman is facing a slew of fraud related charges, including possession of stolen property and public mischief.
She was detained at the Brandon Correctional Centre overnight ahead of a preliminary hearing Friday morning.
The accused remains behind bars.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File