Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Brandon Fraudster Had 30+ IDs

Andrew McCrea
Posted: July 28th at 4:00pm brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — A 29-year-old from Brandon is a woman of many names.

Brandon police took her into custody just after 8:30pm Thursday.

She allegedly provided a fake name and a fraudulent photo ID.

Police searched her and recovered more than 30 other fake IDs.

When they finally identified the accused, officers discovered she was wanted in a separate fraud investigation.

The woman is facing a slew of fraud related charges, including possession of stolen property and public mischief.

She was detained at the Brandon Correctional Centre overnight ahead of a preliminary hearing Friday morning.

The accused remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Man charged with defrauding women online
Two Drunk Drivers Busted In Brandon
Brandon Woman Sexually Assaulted At Work
Man Charged After Standoff With Brandon Police

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.