Brandon Foot Patrol Catches Drunk Driver

BRANDON, MB. — A 32-year-old Brandon man is facing charges for impaired driving.

It happened just before 3:00am Thursday in the 900-block of Princess Avenue.

A Brandon police officer was on foot patrol when he noticed a man who appeared to be drunk get into his vehicle and speed off.

The officer was able to get back to his car quickly and located the suspect vehicle moments later.

He conducted a traffic stop and the man provided two breath samples well above the legal limit.

The accused has been charged with Impaired Driving and Drive Over 80 mg%.

He was released on a promise to appear in court later this month.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File