banner20

Brandon Foot Patrol Catches Drunk Driver

Andrew McCrea
Posted: August 18th at 4:30pm brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — A 32-year-old Brandon man is facing charges for impaired driving.

It happened just before 3:00am Thursday in the 900-block of Princess Avenue.

A Brandon police officer was on foot patrol when he noticed a man who appeared to be drunk get into his vehicle and speed off.

The officer was able to get back to his car quickly and located the suspect vehicle moments later.

He conducted a traffic stop and the man provided two breath samples well above the legal limit.

The accused has been charged with Impaired Driving and Drive Over 80 mg%.

He was released on a promise to appear in court later this month.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Suspects Sought In Mugging Of Brandon Woman
Brandon police seek sex assault witness
Zipper merge coming to Brandon’s 18th Street at Daly
DUI Charge For Manitoba Man On Lawn Mower

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.