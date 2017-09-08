banner20

Brandon Fast Food Joint Reports Drunk Driver

Andrew McCrea
Posted: September 8th at 4:30pm brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — A Portage la Prairie woman is facing charges after a late night fast food run.

It happened Thursday around 11:15pm in a drive-thru on Victoria Avenue in Brandon.

Staff at the restaurant called police about a possible drunk driver.

Officers located the suspect vehicle at 18th Street and Victoria Avenue and pulled it over.

Police say the driver hit the curb before coming to a stop and displayed signs of impairment after exiting the vehicle.

She was transported to the Brandon Police Service where she provided two breath samples exceeding the legal limit.

The 27-year-old woman has been charged with Impaired Driving and Drive Over 80 mg%.

She was released on a promise to appear in court at the end of September.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Drunk Brandon Driver Speeds Without Headlights
Drunk Brandon Driver Had No License, Insurance
Drunk Morden Man Drives Over Sidewalk
Brandon Drunk Driver Speeds Past Police

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.