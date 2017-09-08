Brandon Fast Food Joint Reports Drunk Driver

BRANDON, MB. — A Portage la Prairie woman is facing charges after a late night fast food run.

It happened Thursday around 11:15pm in a drive-thru on Victoria Avenue in Brandon.

Staff at the restaurant called police about a possible drunk driver.

Officers located the suspect vehicle at 18th Street and Victoria Avenue and pulled it over.

Police say the driver hit the curb before coming to a stop and displayed signs of impairment after exiting the vehicle.

She was transported to the Brandon Police Service where she provided two breath samples exceeding the legal limit.

The 27-year-old woman has been charged with Impaired Driving and Drive Over 80 mg%.

She was released on a promise to appear in court at the end of September.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File