Brandon DUI Ends With Vehicle In River

Andrew McCrea
Posted: October 11th, 2017 at 4:30pm brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — A young Brandon man is facing charges after allegedly driving into the Assiniboine River.

It happened around 12:50am Wednesday.

Brandon police say three men reported in-person they were driving northbound on 65th Street East.

The vehicle left the road and ended up in the water.

A 21-year-old man who admitted he was driving showed signs of impairment.

He provided two breath samples, both of which failed a blood alcohol test.

The accused has been charged with Impaired Driving and Drive Over .08.

He was released on a promise to appear in court on October 16th.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Brandon Driver Blows Twice The Legal BAC Limit
Brandon Boyfriend Charged With Sexual Assault
Brandon Man Charged With Vehicle Vandalism
Brandon Police Charge Meth Users

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.