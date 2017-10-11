Brandon DUI Ends With Vehicle In River
BRANDON, MB. — A young Brandon man is facing charges after allegedly driving into the Assiniboine River.
It happened around 12:50am Wednesday.
Brandon police say three men reported in-person they were driving northbound on 65th Street East.
The vehicle left the road and ended up in the water.
A 21-year-old man who admitted he was driving showed signs of impairment.
He provided two breath samples, both of which failed a blood alcohol test.
The accused has been charged with Impaired Driving and Drive Over .08.
He was released on a promise to appear in court on October 16th.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File