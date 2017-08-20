banner20

Brandon Drunk Driver Speeds Past Police

Andrew McCrea
BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon man is accused of drinking and then driving at excessive speeds.

It happened just after midnight Saturday on Brandon’s 18th Street.

Police witnessed the pickup truck fly by them, pursued it, and conducted a traffic stop.

The 24-year-old driver showed signs of impairment.

He was arrested and failed two breathalyzer tests.

The accused was slapped with Impaired Driving and Drive Over 80 mg% charges.

He was released on a promise to appear in a Brandon court room on August 24th.

