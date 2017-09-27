Brandon Drunk Driver Crawls Into Back Seat

BRANDON, MB. — A Long Plain First Nation woman is facing charges for allegedly driving drunk.

It happened around 2:30am Wednesday in the 1300-block of Brandon’s 34th Street.

The vehicle was driving erratically, so police pulled it over.

That’s when the driver crawled over the seat into the back.

She refused to provide a breath sample.

Brandon police say the woman had court orders not to be in the driver’s seat of any motor vehicle.

No one else was in the car.

She was arrested and charged with Refusal of an Alcohol Approved Screening Device and Breach of Recognizance.

The 26-year-old accused was detained overnight at the Brandon Correctional Centre.

She appeared in court Wednesday morning and remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File