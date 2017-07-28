Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Brandon Driver Blows Twice The Legal BAC Limit

July 28th

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon motorist is accused of driving extremely drunk.

It happened just before 11:00pm Thursday night in the 500-block of Rosser Avenue.

Brandon police noticed the 30-year-old man was blocking the road with his vehicle.

He allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and provided two breath samples.

Both of those came back exceeding twice the legal blood alcohol limit.

The accused was detained at the Brandon Correctional Centre’s drunk tank overnight.

He was released Friday morning on a promise to appear in court on August 8th.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

