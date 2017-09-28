Brandon Couple Faces Domestic Assault Charges

BRANDON, MB. — Two Brandon women are facing charges for assaulting each other.

It happened around 1:10am Thursday near the corner of 7th Street and VanHorne Avenue in Brandon.

A woman called police and said her girlfriend choked her.

Officers attended the area and found the girlfriend nearby.

She told them the other woman punched her in the face.

Neither were injured.

Both the 28-year-old and 39-year-old were arrested and charged with Domestic Assault.

They were released on a promise to appear in court in November.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File