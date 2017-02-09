Brandon City Manager To Bid Farewell

BRANDON, MB – Brandon City Manager Scott Hildebrand will bid farewell to the City of Brandon organization later this spring after providing Mayor Rick Chrest and Brandon City Council with the official notice of his resignation from the position, effective end of March 2017.

Hildebrand has served as the City of Brandon’s City Manager since June of 2011. In announcing his departure from the City of Brandon in order to return to the private sector and pursue a career opportunity in British Columbia, Hildebrand shared that he is extremely proud of Brandon’s municipal public service.

“The last six years has been an amazing experience for me – from a business perspective, but more so from a people perspective,” Hildebrand said. “The City of Brandon staff are one of the most committed, dedicated, and customer service-focused groups I have ever worked with. Our team truly understands the meaning of our vision statement, ‘Serving and Building Community’, and deserves the respect of this community.”

Hildebrand noted that while the City organization has seen countless collective accomplishments during his tenure, he is particularly proud of the City’s flood-fighting efforts in 2011 and 2014, as well as internal initiatives relating to responsible budgeting, workplace safety, succession planning, the cultivation of the “Serving and Building Community” employee culture, and the recent launch of an employee engagement strategy.

“It has been an absolute pleasure leading and working alongside such an amazing group of people. I am very proud of our collective accomplishments over the last six years and feel that we have raised the bar with respect to our service to the community,” Hildebrand concluded. “I also want to thank Mayor Chrest and City Council for all of their support and direction over the last number of years and truly believe they will continue to move this City forward in a thoughtful and meaningful way, always keeping our ratepayers top of mind.”

Speaking on behalf of Brandon City Council, Mayor Rick Chrest noted that Hildebrand’s mark on the City organization won’t soon be forgotten.

“Scott’s skills, talents, personal demeanor, work ethic, and genuine leadership of our organization are truly exemplary,” Chrest said.

