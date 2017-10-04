Brandon ‘My City’ App now Available

BRANDON, MB. – The City of Brandon unveiled its first app for iPhone users designed to provide easy access to City of Brandon information with a few simple taps and swipes.

The new app, My City, is now available for free download to iPhones via the Apple App Store by simply searching for “Brandon My City.”

“We are very excited to have launched the ‘My City’ app, which was developed entirely in-house by our development team,” notes City of Brandon Director of Information Technology Todd Burton. “The focus of this first version is to provide a central one-stop shop that leverages the City of Brandon’s current mobile-friendly services and online information.”

The initial version of the “My City” app allows users to:

• View upcoming community events

• Access City of Brandon public notices

• Use the City’s “My Community” portal to view and register for various recreational programs, courses, and facility bookings

• Launch Google Transit to plan a trip with Brandon Transit

• Access the City of Brandon’s YouTube channel

• View Brandon City Council Meeting Agendas and Minutes

• Seek Brandon Municipal Airport information

• Launch the City of Brandon’s website

Burton notes that in addition to the above functions, the most important feature of this initial version of “My City” is the inclusion of a feedback form within the app where users can provide feedback on what they would like to see in future versions.

“Future features and functions of the app will be driven by the feedback we receive through the app itself, as well as usage statistics on the initial features, and as ‘My City’ is enhanced, we’ll also be looking at making it available on popular Android devices,” concludes Burton.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News with files from City of Brandon