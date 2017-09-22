Brandon Citizen Reports Suspected Drunk Driver

BRANDON, MB. — Two people are facing charges after someone reported a suspected drunk driver in Brandon.

It happened around 1:30pm Thursday in Brandon’s downtown.

Police located the vehicle a short time later in the 800-block of Pacific Avenue.

Both the 33-year-old RM of Elton man driving and a 32-year-old RM of Elton woman were allegedly drunk.

Police say each have court orders not to communicate with each other.

The woman was charged with Breach of Recognizance and released on a promise to appear in court in November.

The driver failed two breath tests and was charged with Impaired Driving, Driving over the legal blood/alcohol limit, two counts Breach of Undertaking, and Breach of a Peace Bond.

He appeared in court Friday morning and remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File