banner20

Brandon Child Assaults Officer In Jail

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 1 minute ago brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — A 14-year-old Brandon child is facing an additional charge.

An officer at the Brandon Correctional Centre was processing the teen when she was attacked.

The accused punched her in the face and started ripping at her hair.

It happened around 10:40pm Saturday night.

Order was restored and the teen was detained for court Sunday morning.

He or she was being processed for Breach of Probation and will now also stand on a charge of Assaulting a Peace Officer.

The teen remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Brandon Police Catch Three Wanted Suspects
Stony Mountain Inmate Hospitalized After Assault
Brandon Roommates Jailed For Assaulting Each Other
Brandon teen ignored court order barring booze

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.