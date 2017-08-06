Brandon Child Assaults Officer In Jail

BRANDON, MB. — A 14-year-old Brandon child is facing an additional charge.

An officer at the Brandon Correctional Centre was processing the teen when she was attacked.

The accused punched her in the face and started ripping at her hair.

It happened around 10:40pm Saturday night.

Order was restored and the teen was detained for court Sunday morning.

He or she was being processed for Breach of Probation and will now also stand on a charge of Assaulting a Peace Officer.

The teen remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File