Brandon Celebrates Expanded Airport

Brandon, MB – Safe, secure and efficient transportation are crucial to supporting economic activity, promoting tourism and providing greater access to global markets.

The Honourable Brian Pallister, Premier of Manitoba, joined Rick Chrest, Mayor of Brandon, and community members to celebrate the completion of the Brandon Municipal Airport expansion project. The representatives also took the occasion to announce new federal provincial-municipal funding of up to $2.5 million for the replacement of the airport maintenance building.

“Our government is committed to investing in strategic infrastructure projects that directly support economic growth and jobs for Manitobans,” said Premier Brian Pallister. “We are proud of our role in the redevelopment of the Brandon Municipal Airport as this project reflects our commitment to ensuring value for money as we rebuild our provincial infrastructure. The expanded airport terminal, along with the additional funding announced today for further upgrades, will enable Brandon to be a competitive force in attracting both business and leisure travelers to conventions, conferences and new sporting and regional events, injecting new dollars into the economy.”

The airport terminal has been renovated and expanded to three times its former size. Among the many features is a new arrival hall and departure lounge, a dedicated security screening area, as well as check-in, retail, washroom and office space. Along with upgrades to the mechanical systems, fibre optic cable was installed to improve reliability and increase capacity of airport operations, and the terminal now offers to passengers the convenience of free Wi-Fi for more reliable internet and social media connectivity.

The aging existing maintenance building will be replaced with a larger, more modern building with improved structural features that will greatly increase the safety and efficiency of the space.

“The completion of this expansion project is great news for people traveling through Brandon – whether for work or leisure,” said Amarjeet Sohi – Minister Sohi – Minister of Infrastructure and Communities. “The Government of Canada is pleased to have invested in the Brandon Municipal Airport, which created good paying jobs and opportunities for the middle class and those working to join it. I am confident that with the completion of this project, and the further upgrades announced today, we will increase the Airport’s capacity and efficiency, which will have a lasting, positive impact on the region’s economic growth and development.”

These projects will contribute to increasing the overall safety and capacity of the airport and operations facilities. Passengers will enjoy a more comfortable and efficient travel experience.

“Our expanded airport facility will serve not only the residents of Brandon, but the entire southwestern Manitoba region in its growing desire for closer and more convenient air travel options,” said Rick Chrest, Mayor of Brandon. “The much-needed expansion has now elevated Brandon’s capacity as a regional travel hub and we are confident it can be the catalyst for enhanced economic growth and continued prosperity for our region.”

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada’s rural and northern communities.

For the Airport Expansion Project, the Government of Canada is contributing up to $2.9 million, while the Government of Manitoba is contributing up to $3.4 million to this project. The City of Brandon is contributing the balance of funding for a total estimated cost of $11.26 million.

For the Airport Maintenance Building Replacement Project, the governments of Canada and Manitoba are each providing $833,333. The City of Brandon is also providing $833,333, bringing the total federal-provincial-municipal contribution to $2.5 million.

-MyToba News