Brandon Car Thief Zips Above 130KM/H

BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police are looking for a car thief who led them on a dangerous high speed chase.

It happened around 2:30am Wednesday at a store on Willowdale Crescent.

The owner of a grey 2007 Nissan Pathfinder left the vehicle running while he ran inside.

Police located the stolen SUV on 1st Street North around 3:10am.

They tried to stop it, but the driver fled southbound.

The pursuit continued on westbound Richmond Avenue with the car thief even racing against eastbound traffic.

Brandon police backed off once speeds reached 130-kilometres per hour.

They last saw the stolen vehicle travelling north on 13th Street and it has still not been recovered.

Investigators describe the lone suspect as a Caucasian man who was wearing a baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brandon Crime Stoppers at 204-727-8477 (TIPS).

Details leading to an arrest may be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File