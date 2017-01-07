Brandon Cabbie Stabbed In Face By Drunk Car Thief

BRANDON, MB — A 19-year-old Brandon woman is facing charges after stabbing a taxi driver in the face with a pen.

The cabbie called police Friday evening from Brandon’s west end because of trouble he was having with an intoxicated passenger.

Police say the woman grabbed a pen while the man was waiting for them to arrive and stabbed him in the side of his face.

He then exited the vehicle at which time the accused jumped behind the wheel and fled.

She only made it a short distance before crashing into a snow bank.

Breath test refused

Police arrested the woman and tried to breathalyze her but she refused.

Officers also discovered the woman had a court order not to drink alcohol.

She is charged with Robbery with Violence, Impaired Driving, Refuse Breath Demand, Breach of Court Order.

The accused spent the night sobering up in the drunk tank.

She remains in custody and will appear in court sometime Saturday morning.

The victim was admitted overnight to the Brandon Regional Health Centre.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News