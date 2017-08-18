Brandon Brothers Mistaken For Burglars

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon man is facing charges after someone thought he was breaking into a home.

It happened Wednesday afternoon in the 300-block of 6th Street.

Turns out, the break and enter was actually two brothers fighting.

Police arrived and arrested one of the men who was heavily intoxicated.

He was also wanted on a warrant for fraud.

The 32-year-old man was detained at the Brandon Correctional Centre’s drunk tank overnight.

He was released on a promise to appear in court in September.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File