banner20

Brandon Brothers Mistaken For Burglars

Brandon Police
Andrew McCrea
Posted: August 18th at 5:00pm brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon man is facing charges after someone thought he was breaking into a home.

It happened Wednesday afternoon in the 300-block of 6th Street.

Turns out, the break and enter was actually two brothers fighting.

Police arrived and arrested one of the men who was heavily intoxicated.

He was also wanted on a warrant for fraud.

The 32-year-old man was detained at the Brandon Correctional Centre’s drunk tank overnight.

He was released on a promise to appear in court in September.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Winnipeg Man Back Behind Bars For B&E
Morden Woman Charged For Trashing Ex’s Home
Brandon Police Look For B&E Suspect On Bike
Brandon Man Kicks Window, Says He Was Stabbed

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.