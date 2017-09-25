Brandon Breathalyzer Registers 3x Legal BAC Limit
BRANDON, MB. — A Sioux Valley First Nation man is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk in Brandon.
Police received a report of a vehicle being driven erratically around 5:38pm Sunday.
It was located on Kirkaldy Drive around 6:00pm and police stopped it after seeing it swerving on the road.
The 42-year-old driver was arrested and provided two breath samples that exceeded three times the legal limit.
He’s been charged with Impaired Driving and Drive Over 80 mg%.
Police detained him at the Brandon Correctional Centre’s drunk tank overnight.
The accused was released on a promise to appear in court in October once he sobered up.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File