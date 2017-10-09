Brandon Boyfriend Charged With Sexual Assault

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon man is facing charges after allegedly beating and sexually assaulting his common-law partner.

The victim went to the Brandon Regional Health Centre emergency room Sunday evening at 6:37pm.

She told staff her boyfriend forcibly touched her genitals.

Brandon police arrived and interviewed the victim who said he also attacked her back in February.

A 34-year-old Brandon man was arrested and formally charged with Assault and Sexual Assault.

He was released on a promise to appear in court on November 2nd.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File