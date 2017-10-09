Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Brandon Boyfriend Charged With Sexual Assault

Andrew McCrea
Posted: October 9th at 6:00pm brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon man is facing charges after allegedly beating and sexually assaulting his common-law partner.

The victim went to the Brandon Regional Health Centre emergency room Sunday evening at 6:37pm.

She told staff her boyfriend forcibly touched her genitals.

Brandon police arrived and interviewed the victim who said he also attacked her back in February.

A 34-year-old Brandon man was arrested and formally charged with Assault and Sexual Assault.

He was released on a promise to appear in court on November 2nd.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Winnipeg Boy Suspected Of Grace Hospital ER Arson
Brandon Police Charge Meth Users
Cash-Filled Safe Stolen From Brandon Business
Drunk Brandon Boy Taunts Police In Store

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.