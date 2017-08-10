Brandon Boy Snatches Hotel Worker’s Purse

Andrew McCrea
Posted: August 10th

BRANDON, MB. — A 17-year-old Brandon boy is facing charges after snatching a purse.

It happened Wednesday night around 10:36pm at a hotel in the 900-block of Middleton Avenue.

Brandon police say the boy snatched the purse from behind the front desk.

The woman who worked there watched the boy take her belongings, but was able to get the bag back.

He fled the hotel on foot, but Brandon police found him hiding in a gas station bathroom nearby.

The boy also had a BB gun in his possession when he was searched.

He’s been charged with Theft Under $5,000 and Breach of Probation.

The accused was detained overnight at the Brandon Correctional Centre ahead of court Thursday.

He remains behind bars.

