Brandon Boy Skims Cash Register Drawer

BRANDON, MB. — A 16-year-old Brandon boy is facing charges after skimming money from the cash drawer.

It happened around 6:00pm Friday evening at a store in the Corral Centre.

Bosses called police who discovered the boy was also wanted for a residential break and enter in Brandon two years ago.

The accused was arrested, charged, and detained at the Brandon Correctional Centre overnight.

He appeared in court for a bail hearing Saturday morning.

The boy has been released from custody on a promise to appear.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File