Brandon Boy Skims Cash Register Drawer
BRANDON, MB. — A 16-year-old Brandon boy is facing charges after skimming money from the cash drawer.
It happened around 6:00pm Friday evening at a store in the Corral Centre.
Bosses called police who discovered the boy was also wanted for a residential break and enter in Brandon two years ago.
The accused was arrested, charged, and detained at the Brandon Correctional Centre overnight.
He appeared in court for a bail hearing Saturday morning.
The boy has been released from custody on a promise to appear.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File