Brandon Boy Skims Cash Register Drawer

Andrew McCrea
Posted: August 13th at 10:00am brandon, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — A 16-year-old Brandon boy is facing charges after skimming money from the cash drawer.

It happened around 6:00pm Friday evening at a store in the Corral Centre.

Bosses called police who discovered the boy was also wanted for a residential break and enter in Brandon two years ago.

The accused was arrested, charged, and detained at the Brandon Correctional Centre overnight.

He appeared in court for a bail hearing Saturday morning.

The boy has been released from custody on a promise to appear.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
