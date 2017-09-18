banner20

Brandon Boy Busted For Break And Enter

Brandon Police
Andrew McCrea
Posted: September 18th, 2017 at 6:00pm brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon boy is facing charges for breaking and entering.

It happened Sunday evening at a business in the 600-block of Brandon’s 8th Street.

The boy allegedly smashed an entire window and stole a small amount of cash.

Brandon police identified the accused from surveillance footage.

He was also wanted for violating a court ordered curfew back on August 16th.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with Break, Enter and Theft as well as Breach of Recognizance.

He was detained overnight at the Brandon Correctional Centre ahead of court Monday.

The boy remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
