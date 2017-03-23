Boy Facing Murder Charge In Thompson Homicide

WINNIPEG, MB. — A 17-year-old Thompson boy is facing a charge of second degree murder.

The suspect, who cannot be named, is accused of killing an 83-year-old man last fall.

Franc Mlakar was last seen on Halloween. Police were called to do a well-being check on him on November 17th, 2016.

Officers found the senior’s body inside his home.

The boy remains behind bars.

No other information is available at this time, but we’ll provide updates as we receive them.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File