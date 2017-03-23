banner20

Boy Facing Murder Charge In Thompson Homicide

Andrew McCrea
Posted: March 23rd at 5:30pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB. — A 17-year-old Thompson boy is facing a charge of second degree murder.

The suspect, who cannot be named, is accused of killing an 83-year-old man last fall.

Franc Mlakar was last seen on Halloween. Police were called to do a well-being check on him on November 17th, 2016.

Officers found the senior’s body inside his home.

The boy remains behind bars.

No other information is available at this time, but we’ll provide updates as we receive them.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.

1 Comment

  • Glen says:
    March 24, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    The punk is not a boy especially now!! he has turned 18 since killing Franc!! His name and identity should be made public and he should be tried as an adult and go to prison for life!!!!

    Reply

