Boost Simple Recipes with Avocado

WINNIPEG, MB. – Trendy avocados are not only a tasty fruit, but provide good plant-based fat, which is low in saturated and trans fats. And a healthy diet low in saturated and trans fats may reduce the risk of heart disease.

Yet despite their increasing popularity, one in two Canadians still don’t know how to incorporate avocados into their meals and recipes, according to a recent survey. But it’s easier than you think to add good fats into your balanced diet. There are now many products made with avocado oil that make it even easier to use in your favourite recipes, like new Becel with Avocado Oil margarine. It is made with the goodness of avocado oil and perfectly balanced with the great taste of margarine.

Try this simple recipe and see just how easy it is to incorporate avocados into your diet.

Golden Turmeric Cauliflower and Quinoa BowlsPrep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

• 1 medium head cauliflower, trimmed and cut into bite-size florettes, about 5 cups

• 1 small red onion, chopped

• 4 tbsp (60 mL) Becel with Avocado Oil margarine, melted and divided

• 1 cup (250 mL) uncooked quinoa

• 2 tbsp (30 mL) chopped fresh mint

• 1/2 tsp (2 mL) turmeric

• 1/2 tsp (2 mL) ground cumin

• 1 large avocado, peeled and sliced

• 1/4 tsp (1 mL) crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 425° (220°C). Combine cauliflower and 4 tsp (20 mL) margarine and arrange on two-thirds of jelly roll pan or rimmed baking sheet.

2. Combine red onion and 2 tsp (10 mL) margarine and arrange on remaining third of jelly roll pan. Roast until cauliflower is browned and slightly crispy and onion is tender; about 25 minutes.3. Meanwhile, cook quinoa according to package directions. Fluff with fork and stir in mint. Combine remaining 2 tbsp (30 mL) margarine, turmeric, cumin and red pepper flakes and stir into quinoa. Divide between four bowls. Evenly top each bowl with cauliflower, red onion and avocado.

