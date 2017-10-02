BOO!!! Welcome To Jer’s Halloween Haunt

WINNIPEG, MB – Say hi to Martha! You Can also visit Robert Zombie and other frightening characters right now at Jer’s Halloween Haunt in Transcona.

Now that we’re into the month of October, we’ll start seeing a lot of front yards become very scary.

This is the second year doing this for Jeremy Bremser. He invites everyone to stop by his place at 67-Corliss Crescent during the month of October and check it all out.

But when you’re there, please make a donation for a great cause…

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photos – Facebook