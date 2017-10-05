Bon Jovi, Radiohead Among Rock Hall of Fame Nominees

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – “Livin’ on a Prayer” rocker Bon Jovi, British singer Kate Bush and influential English alt-rock band Radiohead were nominated on Thursday for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on a list heavy with British artists. Edward Baran has more information in this Reuters News video report. Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.