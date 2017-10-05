banner20

Bon Jovi, Radiohead Among Rock Hall of Fame Nominees

Kevin Klein
Posted: 1 minute ago

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – “Livin’ on a Prayer” rocker Bon Jovi, British singer Kate Bush and influential English alt-rock band Radiohead were nominated on Thursday for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on a list heavy with British artists.

Edward Baran has more information in this Reuters News video report.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

