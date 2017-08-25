Bombers Win Fifth Straight with OT Thriller

WINNIPEG, MB – Thursday night in Montreal, Justin Medlock’s fourth field goal of the evening gave the Winnipeg Blue Bombers their fifth straight victory.

Medlock booted a 38-yard field goal in the second overtime, to put the finishing touches on 34-31 Blue Bombers win over the Montreal Alouettes. Winnipeg won its fifth straight game and improved to 7-2 at the midway point of the 2017 Canadian Football League season.

On a night when Montreal’s veteran inside receiver Nik Lewis became the all-time leading pass catcher in CFL history, surpassing the great (and former Blue Bomber) Geroy Simon, the Blue Bombers eventually stole the show.

Lewis entered the game with 1,021 catches, eight short of tying Simon for the record. Lewis caught his record-breaking 1,030th pass on an inside route over the middle from Als’ quarterback Darian Durant during the fourth quarter. He caught pass No. 1,031 in overtime.

However, the real story was another close game between the Bombers and Alouettes and Winnipeg’s fifth straight victory.

Back on July 27 at Investors Group Field, the Bombers came back from 12 points down with 13 unanswered points in the final 48 seconds to beat Montreal 41-40. Thursday night at Percival Molson Stadium in Montreal, the Bombers had a 23-13 lead with 3:42 to play and the Als came back with 10 unanswered points to send the game to overtime.

Despite the great finish, Thursday night’s game wasn’t quite as exciting at the start as it was at the finish.

Medlock kicked a 47-yard field goal on the Bombers opening drive and then, on their next possession, the Bombers made it 10-0 as Matt Nichols hit Clarence Denmark on a six-yard quick-hitter for a touchdown.

The Bombers led 10-0 after the first quarter but Montreal tied it with a field goal and a touchdown in the second frame. Durant completed six straight passes in the final minute of the first half and hit George Johnson on 31-yard pass and run for a touchdown.

The Bombers made it 17-10 after Montreal failed to convert a faked punt attempt on third-down. The Bombers had great field position and Julian Feoli-Gudino eventually caught a three-yard TD pass to give Winnipeg the advantage.

Boris Bede made it 17-13 with a short Montreal field goal, but Medlock booted two more to make it 23-13 before Montreal mounted its comeback.

In the first overtime, Denmark made a beautiful catch for his second touchdown of the game and the Darvin Adams caught the two-point conversion as Winnipeg took a 31-23 lead, but Montreal came back with a touchdown and two-point conversion of the their own to send it to a second overtime.

But after the Als tied it up on a B.J. Cunningham touchdown, Chris Randle picked off a Durant pass — second interception of the night – to set up the eventual game-winning field goal by Medlock.

Despite the fact the game went to overtime, the Bombers never once trailed on the way to their fifth straight victory.

Nichols finished the game by completing 26-of-38 pass attempts for 227 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Andrew Harris carried 13 times for 75 yards and caught four passes for 31 more.

Adams caught five passes for 88 yards while Denmark caught eight for 47 yards and two touchdowns.

Durant completed 31-of-43 passes for 316 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions (both by Randle). Lewis was his favorite receiver, catching 10 passes for 88 yards while Ernest Jackson caught six for 79 yards and a touchdown, Cunningham caught five passes for 69 yards and a TD and Johnson caught three for 47 yards and a major.

Brandon Rutley carried 12 times for 78 yards.

However, Thursday night’s game was all about the great Nik Lewis and the Bombers winning streak. And while, in the long term, CFL fans will remember Lewis as the most prolific pass catcher in CFL history, in the short term, the Bombers are now being regarded as one of the best teams in the league and they deserve to be thought of in that way.

Next week, on Sunday, Sept. 3, it’s the Labor Day Classic – the Bombers in Regina to face the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Based on the way the Riders played in their last outing, this should be another great football game.

Game time is 3 p.m. CDT on TSN.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo by Jeff Miller