Bombers put an end to Mosaic losing streak

When Justin Medlock kicked the game-winning field goal with no time on the clock, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers put a halt to an ugly losing streak.

Medlock’s 42-yard field goal gave the Bombers a 28-25 victory in the final Labour Day Classic at Mosaic Stadium in Regina and ended the Bombers 11-game losing streak at the old ball yard. The win also gave Winnipeg its fifth straight victory as the Bombers improved to 6-4-0 this season.

Of course, this game never should have been as close as it was. Fact is, in the first half, the Bombers played to win and it showed. In the second half, they played not to lose and they almost did.

In fact, were it not for a missed convert and a pass interference call that wasn’t, by any stretch of the imagination, pass interference, the Bombers might very well have been 26-25 losers.

But they weren’t, and that said as much about the Bombers resiliency as it did the Riders’ level of ineptitude.

Wearing JM stickers on their helmets to honour the team’s former marketing vice-president Jerry Maslowsky, who passed away on Saturday night, the Bombers came out in complete control of the proceedings.

Runningback Andrew Harris chalked up 35 total yards (passing and receiving) on the Bombers first drive to set up a 43-yard field goal by Medlock. Nobody knew at the time, of course, but it would be the first of seven field goals of the day for the Bomber kicker.

Justin Medlock

Near the end of the first quarter, Nichols hit Quincy McDuffie on a deep crossing pattern and McDuffie took it 80 yards for a touchdown, giving the Bombers a 10-0 lead.

Medlock gave the Bombers a 13-0 lead with his second field goal and then Tyler Crapigna booted a 41-yarder for the Riders to make it 10-3. Medlock put Winnipeg on top 16-3 with a 29-yarder and that’s how the first half ended.

Medlock opened the third quarter with a 13-yard boot, but as the Bombers spent most of the quarter protecting the lead, the Riders woke up. Darian Durant led an eight-play, 56-yard drive that he topped off with a five-yard TD pass to Caleb Holley. Durant then hit Holley with the two-point conversion and it was 19-11.

Amazingly, the Holley TD was Durant’s first touchdown pass in four games. No wonder they are now 1-9. Early in the fourth quarter, Durant guided the Riders 66 yards on seven plays, a drive that resulted in the score tied at 19.

But Medlock hit a 52-yarder to give Winnipeg a 22-19 lead and then booted another to make it 25-19. Then with 2:35 remaining and the Riders inside the Winnipeg 20, CJ Roberts intercepted a Durant pass on the Bombers two and it looked like Winnipeg would hold its lead.

But then Kendial Lawrence returned a punt 85 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 25. Too bad Crapigna missed the convert. After Saskatchewan kicked off, the Bombers moved the ball down the field and were getting into field goal range with Justin Cox picked off a Nichols pass.

To the dismay of the Riders faithful, Cox was called for pass interference. It was an incredibly weak call, but Saskatchewan head coach Chris Jones had no challenges left and so the call stood. And the Riders were just about toast.

Harris moved the football into field-goal range and Medlock drilled his seventh field goal of the day – a no-doubter — with no time remaining on the clock.

Although exciting at the end, it was not a particularly well-played game. Both quarterbacks were up-and-down as Nichols completed 27-of-39 passes for 341 yards and a touchdown while Durant was 36-for-47 for 399 yards, one TD and two interceptions for the Riders.

Harris carried 15 times for 80 yards while McDuffie caught seven passes for 153 yards including that 82-yard TD. Weston Dressler caught seven passes for 77 yards while Gerrard Sheppard caught five passes for 46 yards and Clarence Denmark caught four for 38 yards.

Weston Dressler

It was the final Labour Day Classic at Mosaic – formerly known as Taylor Field. Dating back to 1949, the Riders finished ahead in the rivalry with a record of 34-19. Not surprisingly, 28 of those games were decided in the final three minutes.

This time, it went Winnipeg’s way. And that, if nothing else, illustrated the change in this Bombers team over the past five weeks. This is now a good football team and with an improved O-line, a more confident quarterback and a defense that refuses to lose, it can be said that the Bombers are legitimately in a race with Calgary.

It’s going to be quite a second half. Game 2 of that second half goes next Saturday at 3 at Investors Group Field when the same two teams meet on Winnipeg’s turf. Hard to imagine the outcome will be any different.

– SCOTT TAYLOR, MyToba Sports