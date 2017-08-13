Bombers Go To Hamilton, Hammer The Cats

WINNIPEG, MB. — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have a dreadful football team.

That is not meant to to diminish the fact that the Winnipeg Blue Bombers flew east, entered Tim Horton’s Field ready to play and massacred the Cats 39-12. Football is a tough game at the best of times and the Tiger-Cats are still a professional team in the Canadian Football League.

But Hamilton is embarrassingly bad. After seven games, Kent Austin’s sad-sack crew is 0-7-0 and has been outscored 273-130.

On Saturday night, they were in the game for a while. Although they trailed 9-0 after the first quarter, they did cut the Bombers lead to 9-6 in the second quarter. However, from that point forward, it was all Winnipeg.

And every Winnipeg star was once again, outstanding. Kicker Justin Medlock, the best kicker in the CFL, booted six field goals. Quarterback Matt Nichols completed 25-of-35 pass attempts for 267 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. And runningback Andrew Harris carried 14 times for 107 yards and caught two passes for 21 more yards.

“I thought we did play a pretty smart game,” Bombers’ head coach Mike O’Shea told reporters in his post-game news conference. “I thought we managed the clock extremely well. I thought we played clean in terms of giveaways, takeaways and the penalties.

“I don’t care what their record is, it’s still tough to win games in this league.”

He is correct, of course, but he also knows that whipping Hamilton, even in their own backyard, is a lot easier than facing Calgary at McMahon. Hamilton is a brutally bad professional football team and while it’s unlikely they’ll go 0-18-0, it will be quite embarrassing for the team that eventually loses to them.

“There are always three or four possessions in a game that can completely flip a game,” said Hamilton head coach Kent Austin. “And the game got away from us. We’ve got to find a way to win those possessions.”

Really? Hamilton had a grand total of 247 yards. Quarterback Zach Collaros went 21-for-33 for 216 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

And even when they did get back into the game at 22-12 early in the fourth quarter, they couldn’t play consistently on either side of the football.

Soon after Hamilton scored to make it 22-12, Medlock booted a 34-yard field goal to make it 25-12, then a fumble on the Ti-Cats’ next possession by wide receiver Mike Jones resulted in a 53-yard scoring drive capped by a 35-yard pass from Nichols to Darvin Adams. That made it 32-12 and the Tiger-Cats waved the white flag.

Late in the quarter, Collaros tossed up his only INT of the game and that started a 58-yard Winnipeg drive that ended with a one-yard touchdown run by Timothy Flanders with only 24 seconds remaining. That final drive burned 3:48 off the clock and put a stake through the heat of Ti-Cats fans.

Nichols used six different receivers. Adams caught six passes for 83 yards and a touchdown, Clarence Denmark caught seven passes for 69 yards and Julian Feoli-Gudino caught three passes for 20 yards and a TD.

In total, the Bombers had 408 yards of total offence. Defensively, the Bombers forced three turnovers – an interception and two fumbles. The defense also recorded five sacks of Collaros.

The 5-2-0 Bombers will face the 7-0-0 Edmonton Eskimos at Investors Group Field this Thursday night at 7:30. It just might be one of the most important games of the first half of the 2017 season.

One thing is certain: The Edmonton Eskimos have a much better football team than the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – Jeff Miller, MyToba Sports