Bombers are favoured in Labour Day Classic:

For the better part of the last two decades the Labour Day Classic has come and gone and, for the most part, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have been the underdogs.

That changes this Sunday when the Bombers roll into Regina to face the lowly Saskatchewan Roughriders as five-point favorites, on the heels of four straight wins, an effective offensive line, a defense playing as well as it has since 2011 and a quarterback named Matt Nichols who came out of the shadows and changed everything.

The Bombers have won four straight and are now 5-4 heading into Mosaic Stadium on Sunday with confidence galore. To a man this Bombers outfit believes in his quarterback and his coaching staff and over the last four weeks, it has shown.

The Roughriders, on the other hand, are a mess. Fined for essentially having an extra practice roster, they still couldn’t win with a truckload of players hanging around. They’ve resorted to signing a player who likes to flood social media with anti-semitic tweets. With a record of 1-8, they are the laughing stock of the CFL and it doesn’t appear as if things are going to get better this week.

The Bombers, meanwhile, are coming off four sensational wins with Nichols at quarterback. The replacement for Drew Willy, the guy everyone thought would eventually be the franchise’s saviour, Nichols has beaten Edmonton 30-23 at Commonwealth Stadium, whipped Hamilton 37-11 at home, crushed Toronto 34-17 at BMO Field and whipped Montreal 32-18 at Molson Stadium. Winnipeg had not put up 30 points in any of its first five games of the season and started 1-4. It has scored at least 30 in every game since – that is, every game since Nichols took over — and has gone 4-0.

Now, at the midway point of the season, the Bombers are 5-4 and in third place in the West Division. Saskatchewan, at 1-8, is dead last. The Bombers have now scored 231 points and had only 204 scored against them (133-69 in the last four weeks) while Saskatchewan is 170-319. Vegas has the Bombers in a waltz this week.

Still Winnipeg head coach Mike O’Shea said earlier in the week that he’s not falling into a classic Canadian Football League trap. No matter how bad things get, you can’t take any team lightly – especially in its own building.

“I’ve never even spoken about Saskatchewan being 1-8,” said O’Shea. “It’s irrelevant. They’re a dangerous football team, no matter what their record is. They’re dangerous because of the athletes they have and the coaching staff they have. These coaches won a championship last year.”

The Bombers will have one minor change this week. Veteran defensive tackle Jake Thomas pulled up with a foot injury at the end of Thursday’s practice. As a result, the Bombers added Canadian DT Brandon Tennant (6-2, 305). Just a youngster, he’ll back up a dangerous D-line that will be made up of DE Jamaal Westerman, DT Keith Shologan, DT Euclid Cummings and DE Justin Cole. A 2015 draft pick of the Riders, Tennant, 24, appeared in eight games with Saskatchewan last year.

In the meantime, when you’re watching tomorrow on TSN, you will notice that the Bombers are wearing JM stickers on their helmets. It’s a tribute to former Blue Bombers Marketing Vice-President Jerry Maslowsky. Maslowsky was recently diagnosed with a virulent form of cancer. A dedicated fan and also a bit of a Bomber historian, Maslowsky worked for CKND-TV, CJOB Radio, the Pan Am Games and the Bombers before moving on to become CEO at Variety, the Children’s Charity. He is loved by everyone who knows him and his diagnosis was a shock to the community.

Game time Sunday is 2 p.m. CDT. It’s on a number of TSN’s five TV outlets with audio only available at CJOB radio.

– SCOTT TAYLOR, MyToba Sports

– PHOTO by JEFF MILLER, MyToba Sports