Bombers Fall 29-28 In Toronto

WINNIPEG, MB. — Justin Medlock had a shot. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers kicker could have kept the Bombers in line to take a shot at first place in the West.

However, with only a few seconds remaining on the clock, Medlock missed a 39-yard field goal attempt and former Bomber kicker Lirim Hajrullahu punted it back out as the Toronto Argonauts held on to beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 29-28 on Saturday afternoon.

Playing in front of an announced crowd of only 15,532 at BMO Field, the Argos “improved” to 8-9-0 and moved into first place in the East. The Bombers fell to 11-5-0 and can finish no better than second in the West.

It was a tough loss for the Bombers who led 28-23 into the final minute of the game and even after the Argos scored a late touchdown to take a 29-28 lead with almost two minutes to play, the Bombers drove the ball to the Toronto 32 and gave Medlock a solid shot at the winning kick.

“Yep, I thought we were going to win that game,” Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea told reporters. “Bounce back or not, we’re not looking in the past. We just want a high level of effort in this game so I wouldn’t compare it to last week or look forward to next week. We were just looking at this game and obviously we didn’t play well enough or get enough points to win this game.

“The last kick of the game with no time on the clock is something everybody focuses on, but they don’t see the penalties that keep drives alive, they don’t see the missed tackles, they don’t see the dropped passes, but we do.”

This is the game the Bombers should have won despite the statistics. And despite the outstanding play of Argos quarterback Rickey Ray.

The Argos had 572 yards of total offence to Winnipeg’s 303. Ray, who turns 38 on Sunday, completed 32-of-43 pass attempts for 423 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

He engineered the nine-play, 88-yard drive in the final two minutes that gave the Argos the win as he became the fourth quarterback in CFL to pass for 60,000 yards in a career. Ray, who began his career in Edmonton in 2002, completed 17-of-24 attempts for 218 yards in the first half. He started the game exactly 218 yards shy of 5,000 for the season, marking the fourth time in his career that Ray has reached the 5,000-yard plateau. Ray, Anthony Calvillo and Doug Flutie are the only quarterbacks in CFL history to have four or more seasons of 5,000 passing yards.

“It’s special, and to do it with this franchise, to do it here with this team that has been so special to me,” he told the Canadian Press. “It will be something I will cherish.”

The winning touchdown came a one-yard plunge by the Argos short-yardage quarterback Cody Fajardo. The Argos tried for the two-point conversion but Fajardo was stopped short and that gave the Bombers a chance to win it despite the fact the Winnipeg defense gave up nearly 600 yards.

The Argos led 14-7 after the first quarter but the teams were tied 14-14 at halftime. Winnipeg owned the third quarter and took a 25-20 lead into the final quarter, but Toronto was able to move the football almost at will and outscored Winnipeg 9-3 in the final 15 minutes.

The Argos now lead the Ottawa RedBlacks by one point. Ottawa plays next weekend against Hamilton, the Argos close out their season in B.C. on Nov. 4. If Ottawa beats Hamilton, the Argos will have to win in Vancouver to clinch first and get that coveted a bye into the East final on Nov. 19.

On Saturday, Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 268 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. His favorite target was Weston Dressler, back from injury, who caught eight passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. Julian Feoli-Gudino caught four passes for 42 yards while Chris Givens caught four passes for 41 yards.

Andrew Harris carried nine times for 32 yards and caught two passes for four yards as Toronto successfully shut down the Bombers most consistent offensive weapon. Backup quarterback Dan Lefevour carried twice for two yards, both of them for touchdowns.

Ray’s favourite target was DeVier Posey, who caught five passes for 128 yards as five Argos receivers caught at least four passes for at least 40 yards. The Bombers defensive secondary was eaten alive.

Toronto RB James Wilder carried 18 times for 112 yards.

The Bombers still have to play two games before they start the post-season. Next Saturday, they face the already-eliminated B.C. Lions at 3 p.m. CDT at Investors Group Field. A win and they wrap up second place in the West and will play host to the West semi-final.

