Bombers exchange Willy for TJ Heath; Glenn returns

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have traded quarterback Drew Willy for international defensive back TJ Heath.

Heath was the Toronto Argonauts’ first round pick in the 2017 CFL Draft and the Argos’ third round pick in the 2018 CFL Draft. Winnipeg has also traded their fourth round pick in the 2017 CFL Draft to Montreal in exchange for quarterback Kevin Glenn.

“The opportunity to acquire a first-round pick next year along with a player we have really liked this season in TJ Heath, and an experienced quarterback in Kevin Glenn, was something we needed to strongly evaluate,” said General Manager Kyle Walters. “Ultimately, for a variety of factors, we felt this was the right move for our football team, both short and long term. We sincerely thank Drew Willy for his hard work, professionalism and dedication to our program over the past two plus seasons.”

Heath (6-0, 190, Jacksonville State, September 11, 1987 in Alexandria, AL) is in his first CFL season, having played in ten games (nine starts) at halfback for Toronto. Heath has recorded a team-high five interceptions and 37 defensive tackles with the Argos. His five interceptions are tied for the league lead with Bombers linebacker Maurice Leggett. Heath signed with Toronto in May 2016 after stints in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins and New York Giants over the last five seasons. In four seasons at Jacksonville State, he had 145 tackles, 17.5 tackles for a loss, 10 interceptions (three of which were returned for touchdowns), three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two blocked kicks and 25 pass breakups.

Glenn (5-10, 205, Illinois State, June 12, 1979 in Detroit, MI) is a veteran of 16 CFL seasons. He has started nine games with Montreal this season, completing 222 of his 314 passes for 2,547 yards and 13 touchdowns. Throughout his career, Glenn has played 250 games, throwing for 48,766 yards and 270 touchdowns. He has led two teams to Grey Cup appearances, including one with Winnipeg in 2007.

Glenn sits third on the Bombers all-time passing yardage list at 18,116 and fifth on the club’s all-time passing touchdowns list. He led the club in passing for five straight seasons (2004-2008), and was the East Division Most Outstanding Player in 2007.

– MyToba Sports