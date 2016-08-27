Bombers come off bye week and spank Als

For the first 10 minutes on Friday night, Mike O’Shea’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ offence looked like the old, forgotten Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ offence.

For the last 50 minutes, they picked up the Montreal Alouettes defense, shook it and tossed it to the turf at McGill’s Molson Stadium.

The Bombers won their fourth straight game on Friday by scoring 13 unanswered fourth-quarter points to dispose of the Alouettes 32-18. This won was close for a while, but in the end, Winnipeg was clearly the superior team.

It’s the first time the Bombers have won four straight since 2011 and it gives Winnipeg a 5-4 record and a legitimate shot – after the Labour Day Classic and the Banjo Bowl – to get a taste of first place in the West.

For a while in the first half, however, it didn’t appear as if the sluggish Bombers were ever going to get their offence out of the doldrums of the bye week.

While the special teams and defense were spectacular, quarterback Matt Nichols simply couldn’t move the football.

Quincey McDuffie returned the opening kickoff 51 yards to the Montreal 50, but after a completion to Thomas Mayo and a couple of runs by Andrew Harris, the offence stalled and Justin Medlock kicked a 39-yard field goal.

The Als took possession on their own 35 and two plays later, Bombers DL Justin Cole picked off a Kevin Glenn pass. However, Winnipeg’s drive stalled and Medlock kicked a 47-yard field goal.

The Als took over on their 35 and after a Keith Shologan sack and a Cole sack, Derek Jones blocked an Anthony Fera punt and recovered it himself at the Montreal 12. Still, the Bombers offence couldn’t get the ball into the end zone and Medlock kicked a 13-yard field goal.

It was 9-0 Winnipeg, but it should have been a much bigger margin.

And the Alouettes took advantage of their good fortune. Glenn hit Stefan Logan on a nine-yard TD pass to make it 9-7 before the end of the opening quarter and then Vernon Adams Jr. punched home a touchdown from three yards out. Glenn completed a pass to Brian Cunningham for a two-point conversion and Montreal led 15-9.

But the Bombers used special teams and defense to take over the game. McDuffie returned the ensuing kickoff 36 yards to the Winnipeg 47 and after a short drive Medlock kicked his fourth field goal of the night from 20 yards out to make it 15-12.

After the Bombers kicked off and Glenn moved the ball to the Montreal 53, he proceeded to throw a terrible pass right into the hands of Winnipeg LB/DB Mo Leggett who legged it 60 yards into the Alouettes end zone. That made it 19-15.

Before the half ended, Fera kicked a 26-yard field goal and the teams were close — 19-18 Bombers – at the half.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Bombers got a 40-yard field goal from Medlock, a 19-yard touchdown run from Andrew Harris and another 36-yard field goal – his sixth of the night – from Medlock to put it in the win column. The 32-18 final score actually flattered the Alouettes.

With the exception of the offensive line which hasn’t allowed a sack in nine quarters, the Bombers offence wasn’t much, but the defense and special teams were exceptional. The D had three sacks to go with four interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Nichols finished the night with 23 completions in 30 attempts for 220 yards. He threw no touchdown passes but more importantly, had no interceptions.

Glenn was 29-for-38 for 283 yards and a touchdown, which sounds pretty good. Then again, some stats are for losers. Glenn also had four interceptions, including Leggett’s Pick-Six and a late-game INT by Khalil Bass that put the contest away.

Mayo caught seven passes for 69 yards while Clarence Denmark caught five passes for 53 yards. Andrew Harris carried 16 times for 70 yards and a TD. He also caught five passes for 61 yards.

Since the offensive line was adjusted and Nichols was installed as the No. 1 quarterback, the Bombers have gone on a roll. They have four straight wins, are 5-4 and are now closer to first than last. It’s been an amazing turnaround and with two games coming up against a very bad Saskatchewan Roughriders outfit, the Bombers are beginning to look like a first-place team.

It’s pretty amazing what a couple of changes can do. In a league that really doesn’t have a dominant team, the Bombers might have emerged as the best of the bunch.

Who knew?

—SCOTT TAYLOR, MyToba.ca